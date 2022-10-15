NEW COLUMBIA — Kenneth E. Carl, 67, of New Columbia, entered into rest on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at his residence.
Ken was an Army veteran, serving in the Vietnam War.
He enjoyed Eagles football and Genesee beer. He was always ready to help someone in need. He had a full and eventful life and will be missed by his family and friends.
To share in Kenneth‘s online memorial, please visit www.adamofh.com
Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals · Cremations · Monuments, 16 Walnut Street, Mifflinburg.
