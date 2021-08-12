WATSONTOWN — Ammon “Skip” Winters Jr., 70, of Watsontown, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, at the Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, with his loving family by his side.
Born Jan. 30, 1951, in Williamsport, he was the son of the late Ammon Sr. and Gloria (Long) Winters.
Skip was a 1968 graduate of Warrior Run High School and had retired after 34 years from ACF Industries. He served in the Army National Guard.
He loved old cars and hot rods, going to auctions and sales, attending family picnics, going to Knoebels and carnivals, and playing cards. He had a great sense of humor, was a jokester, and enjoyed teasing people.
In addition to his wife, Rene (Colley), he is survived by a son, Heath Winters of Watsontown; a daughter, Heather Hawkins and her husband Jack of Orlando, Fla.; four grandchildren, Hayley and Madison Winters, and Derik and Riley Hawkins; and three sisters, Joyce Derr of Milton, Lucille Huffman and her husband, Gary, of Watsontown and Sandy Fox of Florida.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Clyde Reed and Richard Reed.
The family wishes to extend a very sincere thank you to the team at Evangelical Community Hospital for their support and care during the last month. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Skip’s memory to Evangelical Community Hospital, Attn: Philanthropy and Donor Relations, 1 Hospital Drive, Lewisburg, PA 17837.
Friends and family will be received for a celebration of life from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15, at the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
