LAND O'LAKES, Fla. — Rita Ann Pfalzer Seriff of Land O’Lakes, FL, passed away on December 9th. at 90 years old.
Born in Williamsport, PA, she was the daughter of Leo M. and Elizabeth Ryan Pfalzer. Rita married Robert S. Seriff Jr. in 1953 and remained married until his death in 2015.
She was a warm, loving mother who did a wonderful job raising five successful children: Robert Seriff III (Diane Brosious) of Land O’Lakes, FL; David Seriff (Bridget Seriff) of Blacksburg, VA; Mariann Seriff of Silver Spring, MD; Donald Seriff (Kim Garrett) of Charlotte, N.C.; and Janet Jones (dec’d) formerly of Clover, S.C. Rita also enjoyed six grandchildren: Alison Seriff of Matthews, N.C.; Daniel Seriff of Asheville, N.C.; Sabrina Seriff of Bull Shoals AR; Liam and Suzannah Seriff and Kevin Jones of Charlotte. She had one great-grandchild, Ava Klein of Matthews, N.C.
The family lived in Lewisburg PA until moving to Charlotte NC in 1968. Even with five youngsters Rita managed to maintain a household, work a job, and actively engage in a variety of religious and community affairs. Rita was a devout Catholic. Over the years, she donated to many Catholic charities and regularly attended church where she lived in PA, N.C., FL and S.C. She participated as a Cantor, an organist and worked with various charitable groups. She was a breast cancer survivor. While living in Sun City Center, FL. Rita joined the Emergency Squad and supported EMTs in numerous ambulance calls. Rita loved music and playing the piano. She also dearly loved to sing. As a member of Queen Charlotte Sweet Adelines she had the pleasure of traveling nationally and singing in numerous competitions. In her final years, she remained upbeat and almost always had a big smile. She told her caregivers daily “Thanks a bunch!” and her kids as often as possible “I love you a bushel and a peck!” One of Rita’s great joys was working as an administrative assistant at Holy Angels in Belmont, N.C. She had great empathy for the differently abled children who lived there.
In lieu of flowers Rita kindly requests donations to Holyangelsnc.org.
A traditional Catholic service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday January 13 at St Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 1400 Suther Rd, Charlotte, N.C. Thanks a bunch Mom!! We will always love you and will never forget you!!
