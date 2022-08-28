STUART, Va. — Jean E Curry, 86, previously of Muncy and Watsontown, Pa., passed away peacefully with family at her side, Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Blue Ridge Therapy Connection, Stuart, Va., where she had resided for the past several years.
Born in Muncy, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Charles W. and Dorothy Confer Mingle. Her husband, William E. “Bill” Curry, died September 24, 2018, following 60 years of marriage.
A dedicated and loving wife and mother, she was a homemaker for the majority of her life. She also relished her short-term periods of employment as a house cleaner for several area families, a substitute teacher’s aide with BLaST Intermediate Unit 17, and a food and hospitality worker at Pennsylvania College of Technology in Williamsport, Pa. She graduated from North-Mont Joint High School, Turbotville, Pa., in 1954.
She was a member of White Hall Baptist Church. After Bill retired in 1994, they became avid travelers, hitting the road on his Honda Goldwing motorcycle/trike, attending many yearly motorcycle rallies, from The Americade in Lake George, N.Y., to The Honda Hoot in Asheville, N.C., and Biketoberfest, in Daytona Beach, Fla.
Surviving are son, Mark E. (Dalon) of Stuart, Va., and twin daughters, Melissa S. Curry-Ranck (Christopher) of Columbus, N.J., Michelle J. Wertman of Levittown, Pa.; three brothers, Fred H. (Lucille) of Hughesville, Gary A. (Ruthann) and Ronald K. (Stephanie), both of Muncy-Exchange Road, Muncy; two sisters, Joyce E. Vargo of Muncy-Exchange Road, Muncy, Donna K. (Bruce) Wehler of Montoursville; two grandsons, her “precious angels," William Christopher Ranck and Connor Benjamin Ranck, of Columbus, N.J.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert, and Wayne Mingle; five sisters, Virginia Richards, Faye Boyles, Betty Dommel, Patty Shuck, and Linda Coffin.
Friends and family may call at the funeral home for visitation from 5 to 7 p.m., followed by a celebration of life service on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 7 p.m. at Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 207 Broadway Street, Turbotville, Pa., with Pastor John McCarty of White Hall Baptist Church officiating.
The family suggests contributions in her memory be made to White Hall Baptist Church, 945 White Hall Road, Danville, PA 17821, or a charity of one’s choice.
To share a memory or condolence for the family please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com
