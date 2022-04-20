LEWISBURG — Cynthia Marie (Steward) Morningstar, passed away at her home on Monday April 18, 2022. She was 63 years young.
She was born in Endicott New York, Oct. 31, 1958.
Cindy is preceded in death by her parents, Charles William and Elizabeth (Green) Steward.
Cindy was one of seven children and is survived by her sisters: Judi (Steward) Wertz, Susie (Steward) Hinkle, Deborah (Steward) Stout; and brothers, Toby Steward, Daniel Steward, and Clayton Steward.
Cindy was married on Nov. 29, 1980, and is survived by her husband of 42 years, Michael Morningstar of Lewisburg, a son Todd and a daughter Cara.
She was a graduate of Montgomery High School and received a degree in communications in Boston.
She was employed by Evangelical Hospital as a Supervisor of Patient Accounts for the Evangelical Medical Services Organization for almost 14 years.
Cindy loved to vacation in New England and the Outer Banks. She was a generous, loving, caring person with a great sense of humor and a wonderful laugh. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
A memorial service for family and friends will be held Thursday, April 28, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 43 W. Houston Ave., Montgomery, PA 17752, burial will follow at Green Lawn Memorial Park.
Donations in lieu of flowers are encouraged to: Food for the Hungry, Youth with a Mission, WGRC, Central Food Bank, Samaritan's Purse, Expectations Women's Center and Evangelical Community Hospital.
Funeral arrangements are by the John H. Shaw III Funeral Home, Lewisburg.
