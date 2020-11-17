MILTON — Jennie P. Wolfe, 83, of rural Milton, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at her home.
Born March 14, 1937, in Millville, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Mary C. (Corderman) Peterman. She was married to Ernest L. Wolfe. Together they celebrated 61 years of marriage until his death in 2017.
Jennie was a graduate of Millville High School and with her husband owned and operated the E & J Meadows Dairy in Milton. She was a member of the Lewisburg Young Farmers.
She is survived by four sons, Dennis (Anna) Wolfe of Lewisburg, Dean Wolfe of Virginia, Roger (Brenda Schorr) of Montandon and Ray (Lisa) Wolfe of Milton; a daughter, Kathy Jo (Wayne) Bieber of Potts Grove; 13 grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren and a sister-in-law, Millie Peterman of Millville.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Harvey Peterman, and a sister, Dorothy Anderson.
Friends and relatives will be received from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, at the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton. Due to the current health crisis in our country, private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Montandon Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers please make contributions to the Hospice of Evangelical, 1 Hospital Drive, Lewisburg, PA 17837 or the Milton Fire Department, 121 Ridge Ave., Milton, PA 17847.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
