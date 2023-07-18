FAIRBURN, Ga. — Joyce Fetzer Tierney died June 26, 203, in her home in Fairburn, Ga.
She was born in 1939, daughter of Elizabeth Mae Fetzer and father John E. McBryan of Milton.
Joyce was a full-time resident of Milton until she graduated from high school in 1956, and went to business school in Minnesota. Leaving the cold state winters of Minnesota, she went to New York to work for Eastern Airlines. Then, she met James Tierney, who was a fireman in the city. They got married, and had three children.
Years later, Joyce moved back to Milton to work for Shippers Car Lines, and after that she went to Georgia to work for the state, until retirement.
She was an avid reader of American Old West Zane Grey and Art. She was a very good cook, she also fulfilled her wish for skydiving.
Surviving are children James Tierney in Georgia, Brian Tierney in Georgia, and deceased daughter Sharon Tierney Smith. Surviving are brothers Edward McBryan, Ronald McBryan, and deceased are John McBryan and Robert McBryan.
She will be missed very much by all her nieces and nephews, and grandchildren.
