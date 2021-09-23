MILTON — Randy Oliver Baker, 66, of Milton, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born Nov. 27, 1954, in Danville, he was the son of the late Melvin Oliver and Betty Helen (Frey) Baker.
Randy was a 1972 graduate of Milton High School and had worked for Jasper and Masonite as well as with his father in the family welding shop.
He enjoyed riding motorcycles and going to car shows. He also collected video games and slot cars.
Randy is survived by two sisters and brothers-in-law, Linda and Lester Swope of Milton and Joyce and Charles Wagner of Milton.
Friends and relatives will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton. Graveside services will follow in Harmony Cemetery, Milton, with the Rev. John E. Lee officiating.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
