WATSONTOWN - Wilbur E. Foust, 80 of Watsontown, passed away Sunday, May 9, 2021, at his home.
He was born Oct. 30, 1940, in Montgomery, a son of the late Clyde and Estella (Huff) Trawitz Foust. He was married to the former Patricia Hollenbach and his death breaks a marital union of 30 years.
He was a graduate of the Milton High School and had served in the Army Reserve.
He was employed by Chef Boy Ar Dee (Conagra) for 32-plus years. Prior to that he was employed by Lycoming Bakery and Central Builders.
Wilbur was a member of the Milton VFW Post 1665, Fraternal Order of Eagles, Loyal Order of Moose, American Legion Post 251 of Montgomery, and the American Legion of Watsontown.
He enjoyed bowling, painting, auctions and woodworking.
Surviving in addition to his wife are nine children, Twain and Brenda Foust of Miton, Duayne Foust of Milton, Valerie Foust Gammon of Northumberland, Melodie Foust Miller of Milton, Fred Swartz and Jodi of West Milton, Sarah Swartz of Milton, Randy Swartz and Janelle of New Columbia, Kim Dehart and John of Watsontown and Curt and Kim Zellers of New Columbia; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Also surviving are seven siblings, Kay and Louis Emery of Northumberland, Wayne and Juanita Foust of South Carolina, Crystal and Galen Schmidt of Shamokin Dam, Greg and Wendy Trawitz of Watsontown, Eddie and Barb Trawitz of Texas, Bonnie Egli of Montandon, and Susan Leech of New Columbia.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Clyde Foust and Donald Foust.
Many thanks to all friends and neighbors for their help during his time of illness.
Memorial services will be conducted at a later date.
Donations in memory of Wilbur may be sent to the Hospice of Evangelical.
Funeral arrangements are by the John H Shaw III Funeral Home, Lewisburg.
