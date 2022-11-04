HOPE MILLS, N.C. — Jmes (Jim) Edwin Neidig,of Hope Mills, N.C., formerly of Lewisburg, PA, passed away surrounded by family, peacefully on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at the age of 80.
He was born July 28, 1942, in Shamokin Township, PA, the son of the late Victor Edwin Neidig and Pauline G. Neidig. He graduated from Shamokin High School in 1960. In 1966, he married the former Ruth Ann Sieving and they enjoyed 56 years together while raising 3 children Paul, Cherie, and James.
Jim had a varied career working primarily within the Plumbing and HVAC industry. He was an excellent golfer and a lifelong fan of the Philadelphia Phillies and Philadelphia Eagles.
He was actively involved in the Lions Club President (1974) and the Elks Lodge.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents Victor and Pauline Neidig and his sister Betty Neidig. He is survived by his wife, Ruth Neidig, eldest son, Paul Neidig, daughter Cherie Neidig Thompson, and youngest son, James E. Neidig II. He was a loving Father-in-Law to Peggy Neidig and a devoted grandfather to 13 grandchildren.
Jim was a devoted husband and father and he will be missed.
No funeral services at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.