Ruth Williams

MILTON — Ruth Jean (Ramberger) Williams, 90, of Milton, PA, passed away peacefully on April 20, 2022, in the home of her daughter.
She was the wife of the late Jack Williams, with whom she shared 40 years of marriage.
Born in Tamaqua, PA, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Mary (Schoder) Ramberger.
Ruth graduated from Girardville High School. She was an active member of Bethany United Methodist Church for over 50 years. Ruth was also passionate about community service, volunteering hundreds of hours at both Evangelical Community Hospital and the Salvation Army of Milton, PA.
Over the years, she was employed by the Milton Shoe Factory, Marlin’s Sandwich Shop and Coles Hardware.
Ruth was preceded in death by her daughter, Cheryl Walter, wife of Al Walter, Milton, PA. She is survived by her four children: John Williams, husband of Karen Williams, Milton; Dale Williams, husband of Vicki Williams, Milton; Pam Hathaway, wife of Mark Hathaway, Reading; and Thomas Williams, husband of Allison Williams, Paxinos. She was a loving grandmother to 29 grandchildren and 38 great-grandchildren.
Private services for family will be held at Summit View Cemetery, Paxinos, PA.
Lutz Funeral Home, Reading PA, is entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.lutzfuneralhome.com
