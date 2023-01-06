James W. Geiling passed away on January 2nd from complications associated with Parkinson’s disease. A deeply religious man devoted to his faith, he will be forever missed.
Jim grew up in Milton, PA. During Sunday and grammar-school classes he befriended Peggy. Together, starting as Milton Teen Canteen King and Queen, they were steadfast to one another over 66 years of marriage.
He graduated with a BS in Mechanical Engineering from Bucknell University and devoted his working life to a highly successful 38-year career with Pennsylvania Power and Light Company. Highlights included PPL’s first Superintendent of its Berwick, PA, nuclear plant and Manager of Power Plant Engineering. Jim was recognized by the American Society of Mechanical Engineers as a Registered Professional Engineer and the Edison Electric Institute, receiving its Engineering and Operations Engineering Award.
Following retirement, he remained active as a consultant and devoted energies to several organizations, including the Boy Scout’s Minsi Trails Council Board, Emmaus’ Lutheran Church of the Holy Spirit, and Milton PA’s Lodge 256 and Shrine where he was a Master Member of the Masonic Lodge, Free and Accepted Masons. He especially enjoyed serving on the Board of Directors for Bucknell’s Engineering Alumni Association.
Jim was serious in purpose and high in expectations, but also humble, devoted, and most happy around his family. He and Peggy were fervent grandchildren fans, religiously attending their many activities. They also loved to travel, enjoying many excursions and cruises, including the Mediterranean, Australia and New Zealand, and the Panama Canal, a special treat for the ever-interested engineer.
Parkinson’s limited Jim’s activities in the years before his passing. He was frustrated he couldn’t “engineer” it away, and so sorry to have impacted Peggy. Throughout, he was ever thankful for his angel caregivers and for his family’s visits and calls.
Jim was predeceased by his parents Herbert and Kathryn Geiling, and sister Mary Elizabeth Geiling Grashoff. He is survived by his loving wife Peggy of Allentown, daughter Lynne and husband Al of Easton, son Jim and wife Karen of New Hampshire, four granddaughters, one grandson, two grandsons-in-law, and five great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please contribute memorial donations to Philadelphia Shriners Children’s at Donate to Shriners Hospitals for Children® (lovetotherescue.org) or the Luther Crest Benevolent fund at Giving (diakon.org) and please share an online memory of Jim at: www.schantzfh.com.
Jim’s funeral will take place on Wednesday January 11th at the Lutheran Church of the Holy Spirit in Emmaus, calling hours from noon till 2 with the service to follow. Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., Emmaus is handling arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.