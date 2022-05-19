WATSONTOWN — Dr. Andrew L. Bieber, 48, of County Line Road, Watsontown, fought the good fight, finished the race, and kept the faith. At home, surrounded by his wife and children, Andy is perfect again in the arms of his Lord and Savior Christ Jesus on May 15th, 2022.
Andrew was diagnosed with glioblastoma April 13th, 2018. As in all aspects of Andy’s life, he denied the limitations placed on him much longer than anyone could have expected. Andy thrived on the love, prayers, and support of so many who held him in high regards.
Born April 11th, 1974, in Lewisburg, Andrew is the son of Leroy and Janice (Anderson) Bieber, who survive. Andrew married former Nichole J. Campagna on April 1, 2000, and they have celebrated 22 loving years of marriage.
Andy is a 1992 graduate of Warrior Run High School. He was a prominent member of his high school soccer, basketball, and track teams. Andy is also a founder of the Warrior Run Education Foundation and was inducted into the Warrior Run Hall of Fame before his passing.
Andy is a 1996 graduate of Lycoming College with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Psychology. He played collegiate soccer and was a proud member of Theta Chi Fraternity where he served as Chaplain and gained a lifelong loyal brotherhood.
He then went on to attend Sherman College of Chiropractic in Spartanburg, S.C., where he met his wife, Nichole. The two married and celebrated the birth of their first daughter, Avery. Andrew received his Doctor of Chiropractic degree in December of 2000. Upon Nichole’s graduation, they and their daughter moved back “home” and opened Bieber Family Chiropractic on Main Street, Turbotville, in November 2002. Their practice, family, and love for this area grew quickly. They soon welcomed their son, Anderson, and a few years later, another daughter, Amara.
Andrew served the local community as a soccer coach to many, dedicating much time and effort into youth programs and leagues. He took the opportunity to be Head Coach of each of his children’s various soccer teams and ended his career as Head Coach of the Warrior Run Varsity Program. He earned PIAA PHAC Coach of the Year twice and led his team into districts all five years of his time at Warrior Run. Andy spent 15 years of his life coaching, molding, and mentoring his players.
Andrew attended Community Mennonite Fellowship Church in Milton, Pa., where he served numerous summers as a VBS Leader. He was baptized by the church alongside his daughter, Amara, in May of 2020.
Andrew’s legacy in his community and the lives of those he impacted will never be forgotten nor will God’s testimony through his life ever be finished. His steadfastness and willingness to serve the people around him inspired many and he is truly loved by all. His joy and humor overflowed, even to his last day. His heart for his family, friends, and players will continue to define who he is at his core.
In addition to his parents, Andrew is survived by his wife, former Nichole J. Campagna of Johnstown, Pa.; his children, Avery, Anderson, and Amara Bieber of Watsontown, Pa.; his sister, Annette (Bieber), and brother-in-law, Edward Isenberg of Berwick, Pa.; parents-in-law, John Campagna (Donna Palko) and Josephine Campagna of Johnstown, Pa.; brother-in-law, Anthony Campagna of Johnstown, Pa.; his nieces Elizabeth, Veronica, Madelyn, and Cecilia Isenberg of Berwick, Pa. and Ashlyn and Abriana of Johnstown, Pa.
He is preceded in death by maternal grandparents Donald and Ruth Anderson of Selinsgrove, Pa.; paternal grandparents Leroy and Lola Bieber of Watsontown, Pa.; and nephew, Allizaire Lockwood of Johnstown, Pa.
Family and friends are invited to a visitation on Saturday, May 21, 2022, from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Warrior Run Middle School Auditorium, 4800 Susquehanna Trail, Turbotville, and from 3 to 4 p.m. on Sunday at the school. The funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Warrior Run Middle School Auditorium with Pastor Timothy Darling of Community Mennonite Fellowship Church, rural Milton, officiating, along with Pastors David Martino and Don Sharp.
The family will provide the flowers and suggest contributions in his memory be made to the Andrew Bieber Memorial Scholarship Fund through the Turbotville National Bank, P.O. Box 37, Turbotville PA 17772.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Svc, PC, 207 Broadway Street, Turbotville. To share a memory or condolence with the family, please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com
