POTTS GROVE — Edward H. Ulmer, 95, of Potts Grove, passed away on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at his home.
Born in Williamsport on Aug. 5, 1926, he was the son of the late Jacob L. and Anna C. (Eisley) Ulmer. He was married to the former Gladys A. Derr. Together they celebrated 67 years of marriage until her death in 2019.
Edward was a 1944 graduate of Williamsport High school and had served in the US Army during WW II and Korea, earning a Bronze Star. He had worked for Milton Steel, retiring in 1989.
He was an avid fisherman and hunter and enjoyed bowling and coin collecting. He was a member of the VFW, American Legion, the BPOE and the Loyal Order of Moose all of Milton.
Edward is survived by five sons, Edward W. Ulmer of Danville, Robert L. Ulmer of New Columbia, Michael D. Ulmer of Milton, Kenneth L. Ulmer of Limestoneville and Andrew S. Ulmer of New Columbia; 10 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by a brother, John Ulmer; and a sister, Anna Steiner.
Funeral services will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements are under the care of the Shaw Funeral Home 400 N. Front St. Milton.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.