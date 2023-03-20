ALLENWOOD — Richard A. Wilver of Allenwood passed away on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at his home.
Born in Lewisburg on September 29, 1956, he was the son of Frances Louise (Suit) Wilver of New Columbia and the late Alfred Wilver.
He was a graduate of Milton High School and attended York College. He was an electrician working through IBEW Local 812.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by a daughter, Danyell Wilver of Tampa, FL; two granddaughters, Alicia Wilver and Alexis King; four brothers Ralph “Cory” Wilver of New Columbia, Paul Wilver of Metter, GA, David Wilver of Clayton, NC, and Michael Wilver of Shiloh, IL; and is longtime girlfriend, Deb Gottschall of Watsontown.
Services will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements are under the care of the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
