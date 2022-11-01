GLADSTONE, N.J. — Jean Noll Engle passed away in Gladstone, N.J., on October 30, 2022.
She was born December 24, 1926, and raised in New Columbia, PA. In 1947, she married Richard Engle, who predeceased her in 2003.
In 1957, seizing an opportunity with the Federal Bureau of Prisons, they departed PA with their daughter, Kathy, embarking on a seven year adventure in the Territory of Alaska. The family returned to Lewisburg in 1964 for approximately three years, at which time they were transferred to Atlanta, GA. Assignment back to Allenwood followed in the early '70s and in 1973 another transfer took them to Roanoke, VA, where they resided for 35 years.
At the age of 85, Jean moved to N.J. where she lived with her daughter and son-in-law, Mitchell, until her passing, 2 months shy of her 96th birthday.
She is survived by her loving family: daughter Kathy and son-in-law Mitch; grandson R. Shane Kagan, wife Denelle; great-grandchildren Olivia and Avril; grandson Rory Kagan and wife Tara; great-grandchildren Riley, Dylan and Asher; Jordan Kagan and wife Michelle; great-grandchildren Jack and Kenzie.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.