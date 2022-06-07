MILTON — Lake L. Hartman, 90, of Milton, died, Monday, June 6, 2022, at Watsontown Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Lake was born April 3, 1932, in Kelly Crossroads, Union County, a son of the late Melvin C. and Lana (Fritz) Hartman. On Dec. 18, 2017, he married Donna (Zimmerman) Hommel, who survives. Together they celebrated four years of marriage and were together for over 30 years.
He was a 1950 graduate of Milton High School and a 1956 graduate of Bloomsburg University.
Lake served in the Army during the Korean War.
Earlier in life, Lake served as a speech and hearing therapist for Union County schools for 15 years. In 1957 he opened Kelly RV and owned and operated it until his retirement in 2017. Lake also owned Gray Squirrel Campsites for 38 years before selling in 2013.
He was a member of the former West Milton United Methodist Church.
Lake was a 60 year member of Kratzer-Dull American Legion Post #182 and a member of the VFW Post 1665, Milton. He was also a 33rd degree Mason.
He enjoyed antique cars, owning a few in his lifetime.
Surviving in addition to his wife are two daughters, Susan Dinsmore and her husband, Charlie, and Kim Ranck and her husband, Steve, all of Lewisburg; a stepson, Tim Kocher, of Middleburg; four grandchildren, Nathaniel Hoy, of Japan, Kaitlyn Hoy, of Florida, Ben Ranck and his wife, Tiffany, of Lewisburg, and Jessica Fellens and her husband, Jonathan, of Boalsburg; and four great-grandchildren, James, Reagan and Theodore Ranck and Andrew Fellens.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by one brother, Marlin Hartman; one sister, Leah Hartman Flock.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Burial will be held in Mazeppa Union Cemetery.
The family will provide the flowers, however, if desired, memorial contributions in Lake’s memory be made to Residential Hospice, 427 Hepburn St., Williamsport, PA 17701.
The family is being assisted by Cronrath-Grenoble Funeral Home, South Second and St. Louis streets, Lewisburg.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cronrathgrenoblefuneralhome.com.
