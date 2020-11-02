WATSONTOWN — Stella Webb, 92, of Watsontown, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at her home.
Born March 31, 1928, in Tunkhannock, she was the daughter of the late Alfred Keithline and Alice (Luce) Keithline Hadsall. She was married to Stanley W. Wood for 53 years until his death Oct. 16, 2004.
She has been married to Harold L. Webb of Watsontown for the past 14 years.
She had worked near Ithaca, N.Y., for many years earlier in life, and was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Milton.
Surviving besides her husband, Harold, is a daughter, Karen Campbell, of Watsontown; a brother, Thomas Hadsall, and a sister, Margaret “Helen” Taylor.
Preceding her in death besides her first husband was her twin sister, Della Joseph; a brother, William Hadsall; two stepsons, Perry and Percy Webb; and a stepgrandson, Kody Webb.
A memorial service for family and friends will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 100 Mahoning St., Milton, with the Rev. Gary Schaeffer, her pastor, officiating. Burial will take place at a later date in Brookton Cemetery, Caroline, N.Y.
The family suggests contributions in her memory be made to Evangelical Home Hospice, 1 Hospital Drive, Lewisburg, PA 17837.
Arrangements are entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Svc, PC, 207 Broadway St., Turbotville. www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.