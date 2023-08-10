WATSONTOWN — Douglas W. “Butch” Smith, 71, of Freeman Road, Watsontown, passed away peacefully on August 8, 2023 ,at his home with his wife and daughter. Born April 21, 1952 in Lewisburg, he was the son of the late Betty J. (Dotts) Smith Rother and the late John J. Smith. He was married on October 31, 1991, to the former Lisa Pfleegor who survived. They celebrated 32 years of marriage.
Butch lived in Milton and Eagles Mere most of his life and he enjoyed reminiscing about the towns. He worked for Milton Steel, Scullin Oil and Parts Plus. He liked to go trout fishing with his son and grandsons, and he loved time with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Lisa; two children, Craig Smith of Millville and Nicole Smith of Watsontown; four grandchildren, Lily and Kameron Scott, and Mason and Logan Smith; and a sister, Brenda Yocum of Catawissa.
Butch was preceded in death by his parents; oldest son, Douglas Smith, Jr. and two sisters Crystal Trate, and Renee Lisa Rother Smith.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St Milton, PA 17847. Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.