Robert W. Ferguson

WATSONTOWN — Robert W. "Fergie" Ferguson, 81, of Watsontown, passed away Sunday, July 9 2023, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
He was born May 10, 1942, in Watsontown, a son of the late John N., Sr. and Grace (Young) Ferguson. He and his wife, the former Dolores Mae Golder, have shared 61 years of marriage.
He was a 1960 graduate of Warrior Run High School, where he played as a running back with the football team. He retired from Shop-Vac in Williamsport.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, attending high school football games, breakfasts at D & D Restaurant, and mostly spending time with his friends and family.
Surviving is his wife, Dolores Ferguson at home, a sister, Barbara Ferguson of Watsontown, and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death besides his parents were two brothers: William and John Ferguson, Jr.
In keeping with his wishes there will be no services.
Arrangements are entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Svc, PC, 124 Main Street, Watsontown.
