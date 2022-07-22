Robert B. Swope Jr.

TURBOTVILLE — Robert Bannen Swope Jr., 72, of Turbotville, Pa., passed away on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, in Augusta County, Va., where he resided. He was born on Sept. 10, 1949, the son of Robert Bannen Swope, Sr. and Catherine Viola Achins Swope.
Robert was an educator and historian who taught at Warrior Run Middle School, and authored and published various titles regarding the history and relics of local and surrounding areas. Robert believed in being a mentor to young people, and instilling within them a sense of confidence and individuality. Robert was a Renaissance man who had many interests throughout his life. His ventures and accomplishments over the years included relic hunting, researching and writing history, photography, restoring vintage military vehicles, model trains, dog rescue, woodworking, and enjoying the game of quoits. He was a member of the Warrior Run Fort Freeland Heritage Society, military vehicle restoration organizations, and the Fritz's Island Quoiting Club. He described himself as a "purveyor of fine antiquities" and was a beloved dealer at the Factory Antique Mall in Verona, Virginia.
Robert is survived by his wife of 43 years, Linda Degrassi Swope; his three children, Robert Bannen Swope and wife Mary, Amy Ellen Swope, and Lynnette Catherine Swope; his grandsons Bannen and Lennon Swope; and his beloved service dog, Koni. He is also survived by sisters Kay Toossi and her husband Ken and children, Diane Sampsell and her husband William and children, and Vicki Spinelli and her husband Joseph and children. He was preceded in death by his parents, and sister Judith Miller.
A memorial service will be held graveside (indoors in the event of rain) on August 6 at 11 a.m. at the cemetery at Trinity United Church of Christ on Church Street in Turbotville, Pa. He will rest in the Lord among family members who had gone before him.
