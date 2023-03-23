WEST MILTON — Shirley A. Mader, 86, of West Milton passed away on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at the Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village. Lewisburg.
Born in Lewisburg on March 2, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Pearl (Shrekengast) Wolfe.
Shirley was a 1955 graduate of Milton High School where she never missed a day. She worked for Evangelical Community Hospital for 16 years, retiring in 2002. She was a member of the First Baptist Church, the American Legion, Loyal Order of Moose and the VFW all of Milton.
She is survived by four daughters, Stephanie English and her husband Mark of Milton, Stacey Berry and her husband Greg of White Deer, Tina Ziegler and her husband Danny of Milton and Brenda Mader of Lewisburg; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a sister Patricia Biddle of Minnesota.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, March 24, 2023, in Harmony Cemetery at 2:00 p.m.
Arrangements are under the care of the Shaw Funeral Home 400 N. Front St. Milton.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
