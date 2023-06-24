LEWISBURG — Ardene L. Ammerman, 92, of Lewisburg, passed away on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born in Milton on February 1, 1931, she was the daughter of the late John L. and Helen E. (Beatty) Ammerman.
Ardene was a 1948 graduate of Milton High School and had retired from ACF. She also worked in her local polling place on election day. She enjoyed playing bridge, taking trips to New York City, and walking several miles a day. She was a longtime member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Milton.
She is survived by four daughters, Vicki Eberly and her husband Bill of Hixson, TN, Cynthia Prosseda and her husband Chris of Milton, Kimberly Jepko of Elysburg, and Valerie Metzger of Bloomsburg; nine grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Ammerman, United States Navy, lost at sea in 1944; and a son-in-law, Stephen Jepko.
Friends and relatives will be received on Friday, June 30, 2023, from noon to 1 p.m. at the Shaw Funeral Home 400 N. Front St. Milton. A memorial service will begin at 1 with Rev James Bond officiating.
Arrangements are under the care of the Shaw Funeral Home 400 N. Front St. Milton.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.