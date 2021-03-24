HUGHESVILLE — Steven David Mitchell, 71 of Hughesville, passed away on Feb. 9, 2021. Born Jan.13, 1950 in West Chester, he was the son of the late Clarence Elwood Mitchell, (Eggie) and Florence Marie Hughes Mitchell (Sis).
Steven grew up on West Barnard Street, “The Blvd.”, and attended the West Chester Area School District. While in school Steven ran track and learned gymnastics and karate.
Always well dressed, Steven worked as a lifeguard at the Charles Melton Center for the Arts, (Community Center) and at Thatcher’s Pharmacy during his early years. He also played drums in various bands in the area. After high school Steven completed his two-year degree in computer science at Delaware County Community College. He went on to become the first African American male bank teller at the First National Bank in West Chester.
Steven’s passion, drums, became a blessing and a curse. Because he played so well, he attracted both positive and negative influences. It was the negative influences that changed the course of his life. Then, feeling stuck in a downward spiral, Steven transformed his life.
Beating his demons, he changed his life, and moved on! Relocating to a town near Williamsport, Steven started a new life working at a local newspaper. He then went on to become an automotive salesman, selling some of the finest American and Japanese automobiles. During this time he became a dynamic speaker for AA and NA, Sponsoring and saving many lives holding “Church” while delivering his presentations.
While there, Steven married Nancy Boyer. Although the marriage ended, they stayed lifelong friends. Steven then found his adopted family. His new family, daughters Amy Baker, Erin Baker, four grands, Saige Graham, Kael Graham, Madi Baker and Gavin Loss, as well as friend Lori Goss went on to provide care for Steven in his last days.
Steven is survived by three brothers, Sheldon Mitchell of West Chester, Scott Mitchell, (Lori) of Herndon, Va. and Donald Gallimore, (Sharon) of Valley Township; a sister, Pamela Gallimore of Westtown; two aunts, Anna Mae Hughes of Wilmington, Del. and Ernestine Patterson, of Philadelphia; six nieces and nephews, and a whole gang of cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Gary Gallimore.
Family and friends are invited to the memorial service at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 28, at Adamo’s Funeral Home, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg.
Family and friends are invited to the memorial service at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 28, at Adamo's Funeral Home, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg.
