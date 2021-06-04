LEWISBURG — Susan R. Keifer, 58, of Lewisburg, passed away on Monday, May 31, 2021, at the Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
Born in Lewisburg on Feb. 15, 1963, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Winifred (Baumgardner) Keifer.
She was a 1981 graduate of Lewisburg High School and had worked for Ames Department Store and Ben Franklin as a craft consultant. She enjoyed doing crafts, baking and flower arranging. She attended Christ Community Church in Glen Iron.
Susan is survived by two sisters, Patricia A. Brion of Milton and Pamela R. Russell of Watsontown, and two brothers Dennis Keifer of Milton and Charles E. Keifer II of Sunbury.
She was preceded in death by a brother William F. Keifer.
Friends and relatives will be received on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton. A memorial service will begin at 11 with Pastor Brent Susan officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery, New Columbia.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
Commented