Larry C. Mensch

MILTON — Larry C. “Peach” “Moon” “Pop” Mensch, 85, of Milton passed away on June 15, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. at his home with Kim by his side. He went to be with his lord and family after fighting a courageous battle with cancer.
Born on April 6, 1937, in Mensch’s Store upstairs — now the Arm Bar — in Milton, he was the son of the late Nevin E. Mensch Sr. and Evelyn C. (Wix) Mensch Campbell. He was married to the former Connie L. Pyers. Together they celebrated 59 ½ years of marriage until her death on July 31, 2018.
Larry was a 1955 graduate of Milton High School. He was a jack of all trades. He could draw, repair, or build anything. A passion of his life was his Triumph motorcycle and his 1932 Ford Coupe as well as being the owner of Larry’s Knife Shop. He enjoyed his fishing trips to Canada and New York with his friends George Rudy, Guy Mensch, Jeff Noll, Jim Stauffer, Keith and Joe.
He was a lifetime member of the Loyal Order of Moose and the F & AM Lodge 256 both of Milton. He was a co-founder and number 1 member of the Susquehanna Motorcycle Club in Milton where he never missed the club’s annual Steak Bake. He was also a member of the Keystone Knife Club.
Larry is survived by a daughter Kim D. Herr and her husband Brian; two grandsons Corey C. Danowsky and his wife Kelcie, and Jeremy D. Herr; a great-granddaughter Zeplyn Christine Joy Danowsky; and a sister Judie Hartman; and many cousins, nieces and nephews in the Pyers and Mensch families.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a brother Nevin E. Mensch Jr, and sisters in law and brothers in law on both sides of the family.
He was a wonderful father to Kim and was a great “Pop” for his grandsons. His great-granddaughter Zeppy was the apple of his eye, and he was excited to meet the one on the way, Eliza Natae. A special thank you to all of the people who brought food and came to visit Larry, especially the Supsic’s, Lannie, Mag and Dave, and Mindy and Steve. Also, Thanks to Amanda, Ann, Kelly, Ruth, and Dinette and the entire Hospice of Evangelical Staff.
Friends and relatives will be received on Thursday, June 23, 2022, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St. Milton. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 with Pastor Butch Woolsey officiating. Burial will follow in Harmony Cemetery, Milton.
Memorial contributions in Larry’s name may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.