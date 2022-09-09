MILTON — Sean Richard Sweger Hoey, 31, passed away on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, at his home.
Born in Harrisburg on Feb. 28, 1991, he was the son of Charlene (Sweger) Gauker and Glenn Gauker Jr. of Harrisburg and Jamie Hoey and Janet Hoey of Montandon.
Sean loved spending time with his siblings and dog. He also enjoyed going to the beach.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by three brothers, Brandon Hoey of Milton, Adam Sgrignoli of Texas, and Derrick Eldredge of Harrisburg; and two sisters, Britney Hoey of Carlisle, and Kristen Eldredge of Harrisburg.
Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at 1 p.m. in Montandon Cemetery. Officiating will be Pastor Butch Woolsey.
Arrangements are under the care of the Shaw Funeral Home 400 N. Front St., Milton.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
