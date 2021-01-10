LEWISBURG — Wilbur Lee Keefer Sr., 96, of Lewisburg, died Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village, Lewisburg.
He was born May 17, 1924, in Potts Grove, and was a son of the late Albright and Florence (Bortz) Keefer.
Wilbur was a graduate of Potts Grove High School, Class of 1942.
On 1945 Wilbur married the late Caroline Mae (Brown) and they celebrated 21 years of marriage together until her death on 1966. On Dec. 1, 1967, Wilbur married the late Wilma Mae (Cameron) and they celebrated 48 years of marriage together until her death on Feb. 23, 2016.
He was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Potts Grove and the Ramblers Club. He worked for American Home Foods for over 50 years. Wilbur was a skilled carpenter and always enjoyed walking, hunting, planting flowers and gardening. He would be the first one out with his plow on wintery days and plow his church parking lot and other people’s driveways that were in need. Wilbur also enjoyed traveling with his wife Wilma both nationally and internationally.
Wilbur is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Will and Jody Keefer Jr. of Milton; one daughter and son-in-law, Virginia and Clarence “Pete” Gauger of New Columbia, 13 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild; one sister; Edna Powell of Vestal, N.Y.; one stepson and his wife, Donald and Caryl Moser of Watsontown; three stepdaughters and their husbands, Linda and Robert Yoder of Turbotville, Denise and George Till of New Baltimore, Mich. and Janice and John Castrignano of Selinsgrove.
In addition to his parents, first and second wife, Wilbur was preceded in death by one brother, Nelson Keefer.
A viewing will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 11, at Dale Ranck Cremation & Funeral Care, 125 N. Front St., Milton, followed by the funeral at 11 with his sister-in-law Edith Noaker officiating. Burial will take place privately following the service in Milton Cemetery. All PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 guidelines will be followed and masks will be required. The funeral can be viewed online at 11 a.m. at the Dale Ranck’s Facebook page or at https://tinyurl.com/Wilbur--Keefer-Sr.
For online condolences visit www.DaleRanck.com.
Commented