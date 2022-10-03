SUNBURY — Kenneth S. Lazarus, 83, of Sunbury, passed away on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born in Milton on Aug. 4, 1928, he was the son of the late Stanley and Sarah (Morrison) Lazarus.
Ken was a 1956 graduate of Milton High School and had retired from the Milton Area School District where he was a custodian.
He was a 50-year member of St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church in Milton, was an avid fan of the Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles and Clemson Tigers, and loved bowling.
Ken is survived by a daughter Lori Walter of Sunbury, and a grandson Shane Bender of Sunbury.
He was preceded in death by a son, Kelly Lazarus in 2011, and a brother, Robert Lazarus this year.
Friends and relatives will be received on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Shaw Funeral Home 400 N. Front St., Milton. A memorial service will begin at 2 with Rev. Dr. Michael Stine officiating.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.