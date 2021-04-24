NEW COLUMBIA - Ned E. “Butch” Keefer Jr., 74, of Creek Road, New Columbia, passed away on Thursday, April 22, 2021, at his home.
Born Dec. 20, 1946, in Lewisburg, he was the son of the late Ned E. Keefer Sr. and the late Gladys (Dieffenderfer) Pfleegor. He was married on July 1, 1972, to the former Judy Napp who survives.
Butch was a 1964 graduate of Lewisburg High School and he worked for ConAgra in Milton. He served in the National Guard from 1965-1971. He was an active member of American Legion Post 182 in Lewisburg serving as post chaplain and chaplain of the honor guard. He attended Christ Wesleyan in Milton. He enjoyed hunting and he liked to race dune buggies. Most importantly he loved time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandson.
He is survived by his wife, Judy; two daughters, Stacy Embeck and husband, Daniel and Brandy McGee and husband, Peter; four grandchildren, Keefer McGee, Riley McGee, Allison Embeck, Luke Embeck; a great grandson; Remington Clayton; two brothers, David Pfleegor, and Michael Pfleegor; a sister, Wendy Swartz; his stepmother, Carol Keefer; and his in-laws; Charles and Helen Napp.
Butch was preceded in death by his parents; a grandson, James McGee; and his stepfather, William Pfleegor.
Friends and relatives will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 28, at the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton, where funeral services will be held at 11 with the Revs. John E. Lee and Daniel Hicks officiating. Burial will be in Sunrise Cemetery in Lewisburg.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Christ Wesleyan Church, 363 Stamm Road, Milton, PA 17847 in memory of Butch Keefer.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
