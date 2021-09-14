TURBOTVILLE - Florence B. “Flo” Betz, 83, of Turbotville, passed away peacefully Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born Nov. 17, 1937, in Derry Township, Montour County, she was the daughter of the late Oscar S. and Ruth M. (Johnson) Lorow. On Feb. 9, 1959, she married Robert L. Betz and they celebrated 54 years of marriage until his death Nov. 13, 2013.
A homemaker all her married life, she enjoyed cooking, walking, and flowers. However, most of all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Surviving are two sons, Wayne Betz and his wife Wanda of Turbotville and Wade J. Betz and his wife Cathy of Watsontown; a daughter, Lorie A. Hain and her husband Greg of Turbotville; seven grandchildren, two stepgrandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and four stepgreat-grandchildren; a brother, Lee Lorow and his wife Jane of Muncy Valley; three sisters, Vera “Sis” Gresh of Turbotville, Eva Yocum of Lairdsville, and Patsy Karns of Millville; three brothers-in-law, Wesley "Chub" Brehm, of Turbotville, Larry Huntington, of Bloomsburg, and Denny Utt, of North Carolina; and two sisters-in-law, Jane Lorow, of Bloomsburg, and Eileen Lorow, of Massachusetts.
Preceding her in death besides her husband was a son, Steven Lee Betz; a stepgrandson, Jason Follmer; three brothers, Lester, Oscar, and Ken Lorow; five sisters, Evelyn and Ruth Lorow, Rhoda Utt, Alice Huntington, and Dolly Brehm; and one brother-in-law, Richard Gresh.
Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, at Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Svc, PC, 207 Broadway St., Turbotville, where the funeral service will be held at 11 with Pastor Doug Schader officiating. Burial will follow in Exchange Cemetery.
The family suggests contributions in her memory be made to The Gardens at Millville, 48 Haven Lane, Millville, PA 17846. To share a memory or send the family condolences, visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com.
