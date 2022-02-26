Lois J. “Pickle” Snyder, 88, formerly of Milton and Montandon, passed away Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at RiverWoods, Lewisburg.
Born April 13, 1933, in Lewisburg, she was the daughter of the late Ralph E. and Esther (Montz) Derr.
Pickle was a 1951 graduate of Milton High School and she worked for American Home Foods in Milton. She liked going to NASCAR races and watching football and baseball. She was a member of the Silver and Gold Club.
She is survived by two daughters, Linda Walter and her husband, Harold of Montandon and Debora Koch and husband, James of Montandon; five grandchildren, Shawn Koons and fiancé, Lori, Brian Walter, Kimberly Walter and fiancé, Jason, Bradley Koch and wife, Julie, and Kala Pennycoff and husband, Mike; six great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Pickle was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Derr.
Friends and relatives will be received from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 3, at the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton, where a memorial service will be held at 7 with Pastor Butch Woolsey officiating.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
