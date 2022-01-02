MILTON - Ralph E. Baker, 84, of Milton, died Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at Milton Nursing and Rehab Center.
Born Aug. 23, 1937, in Montgomery, he was a son of the late Albert and Sylvia (Mutchler) Baker. His wife, Edna Baker, preceded him in death.
Ralph attended Montgomery area schools. He worked multiple jobs through the years, including at the former Montgomery Mills, in the construction industry, as a security guard at various employers, and a long-time Milton Standard-Journal newspaper carrier.
Ralph was a member of the Bower Decker American Legion Post 251, Montgomery, and the Milton Moose. He enjoyed going to the local races in his free time.
Surviving are his girlfriend, Martha Renninger, of Milton; and numerous nieces and nephews and their families.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by one sister, Violet Baker; and two brothers, Albert and Leslie Baker.
Private burial will be held in Fairview Cemetery, Montgomery.
The family is being assisted by Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com
