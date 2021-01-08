MILTON — Mary Lou Rearick, 76, of Shakespeare Avenue, Milton, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at her home.
Born Feb. 4, 1944, in New Columbia, she was the daughter of the late Ralph F. and Mary C. (Weaver) Linn. She was married on June 29, 1963, to Bon M. Rearick, who preceded her in death on Oct. 25, 2001.
Lou attended Milton High Schools. She was an avid reader and writer. Lou liked to shop and she loved to spend time with her family.
She is survived by her goddaughter, Beth Ann Hackenberg of Milton; brothers-in-law, Dennis Rearick Sr. of Milton and Carl Rearick of Lewisburg; sister-in-law, Linda Russell of Milton; and many nieces and nephews.
Lou was preceded in death by three brothers, Robert, William and Lee Linn; a sister, Doris Laubach; and her godson ,Dennis “Pete” Rearick Jr.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12, in Montandon Cemetery. Officiating will be the Rev. David McCarty.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton and condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
