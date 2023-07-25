LEWISBURG — Jeanne (Baumer) Hendricks, 95, of Timberhaven Drive, Lewisburg, passed away on July 23, 2023, at Milton Nursing and Rehab Center. Born in Milton on February 17, 1928m she was the daughter of the late Hurley and Mary Ellen (Sampsell) Baumer. She was married for 54 years to Lewis Hendricks, Jr., who preceded her in death on November 7, 2002.
Jeanne was a 1946 graduate of Milton High School, and she worked as manager of AAA in Lewisburg. Earlier she was the secretary of the First Baptist Church in Milton. Jeanne was very religious, and she loved God. She was a member of the Reformed Baptist Church in Lewisburg, and a former member of the First Baptist Church in Milton. She enjoyed making cards on her computer, doing arts and crafts, jewelry, and doll houses. She loved decorating for Christmas. Jeanne loved going to Wendy’s, Wal-Mart, and Boscov’s.
She is survived by a sister-in-law, Nina Lee Erb and husband, Dick of Montandon; nieces, Pat Hughes of Lewisburg, and Connie Fritch and husband, Bruce of Allentown; nephews, Hank Baylor and wife Helen Jean of Lewisburg, Mike Foust and wife Sue of Lock Haven, and James Baylor and wife Mary Jane of West Milton and numerous great nieces and nephews.
Jeanne was preceded in death by a daughter, Barbara J. Hendricks on November 12, 1995; a brother, retired Maj. William H. Baumer; and three sisters, Alice Moore, Dorothy Armstrong, and Lois Baylor.
Friends and relatives will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. on July 28 at the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Rod Conner officiating. Burial will follow in Milton Cemetery
