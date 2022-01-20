POTTS GROVE - Grace C. Erb, 83, of Potts Grove, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at her home.
Born Feb. 2, 1938, in Lewisburg, she was the daughter of the late William B. and Nora Ida (Belman) Lynn. She was married to William E. Erb for 62 years until his death in 2017.
Grace had worked for Shroyer’s Dress Factory, Milton Shoe Factory and Evangelical Community Hospital.
She loved spending time with her grandchildren, sewing and going to the racetrack with her husband.
Grace is survived by two children and their spouses, Edward and Wendy Erb, of Potts Grove and Cindy and Willard Hollenbach, of Lewisburg; four grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; a brother and three sisters.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a brother.
Keeping with Grace’s wishes private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under the care of the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton. Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
