LEWISBURG — Linda K. Danowsky, 75, of Moores School Road, Lewisburg, passed away on April 4, 2023 at Watsontown Nursing and Rehab Center. Born in Montgomery on January 6, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Abram and Mary (Leon) Rathburn. She was married on May 23, 1967, to Arlon Danowsky, who preceded her in death on December 16, 2003.
Linda attended Milton Schools and she worked as a cook at Perkins. She was also a school bus driver for Lewisburg School district. She was a member of the Eagles in Milton for many years. Linda enjoyed time with family and friends playing cards and other games. She especially loved time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her four children, Dina M. Huggler, Daniel A. Danowsky, Kelly S. Schneider and husband, Dana, and Kevin L. Danowsky all of Lewisburg; a brother, Kenneth “Butch” Rathburn of Milton; two sisters, Margaret Bogle and Carlotta Robles both of Milton; eight grandchildren, Tina Staggert and husband, Miles, Tiffany Danowsky, William Prowant, Jr. and wife, Allycia, Vanessa Muth and husband, Brendan, Casey Tlusty and husband, Michael, Curtis Schneider, Jordan Danowsky, and Mya Danowsky; and nine great-grandchildren.
Linda was preceded in death by five brothers, Clarence “Chum” Leon, Russell Leon, Robert Rathburn, Abram Rathburn, Jr, and William Rathburn; and three sisters, Ameda Reynolds, Joann Reich, and Ruth Clemens.
Services will be held privately.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton, PA, and condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.