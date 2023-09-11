MONTANDON — Gary L. Prindle, 81, of Main Street, Montandon, passed away on September 6, 2023, at his home. Born in New Lisbon, N.Y., on November 8, 1941, he was the son of the late Frank T. and Beulah M. (Carvin) Prindle. He was married on February 1, 1967, to the former Judith A. Hathaway, who survives.
Gary graduated from Greenpoint High School in Greenpoint, N.Y., and he served in the Army during the Vietnam War. Gary worked as a motor transport operator for over 50 years and he retired from the Hy-Line North America poultry farm in Milton. Gary lived his Christian faith by example. He was a kind and gentle man who never knew a stranger. He gave generously and selflessly to others, expecting nothing in return. His gentle, loving spirit and his chocolate chip cookies will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his wife, Judith; four daughters, Teresa M. Prindle Gomez of Montandon, Aquene Laura J. Prindle and partner John P. Barrows of Muncy, Cindy A. Prindle Christman and husband Roderick of New York, and Joni D. Prindle and partner Karl Forste of New York; a brother, Michael Prindle and wife Jana, of New York; a sister, Marie Prindle of New York; nine grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.
Gary was preceded in death by a son, Frank William Prindle.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St Milton, PA 17847. Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com
