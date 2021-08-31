DANVILLE — Robert M. Pearl, 59, of Danville, was called home to be with the Lord, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021.
Born June 10, 1962, in sunny California, he was the son of the late Archie and Beverly Pearl. On Nov. 5, 1994, he married the former Brenda S. Wallace, and together have celebrated 26 years of marriage.
He was a truck driver and tour bus driver for most of his life, but was always a loving husband and father first and foremost. He was a family man and the rock that kept everyone steady. His passion for cooking will be one of the many things missed and when he wasn’t enjoying NCIS he loved spending time with his family and his beloved cat, Daisy Mae.
Robert was loved by many and cherished by his family. He will be deeply missed but we will keep him alive in our hearts and in our memories.
In addition to his wife, Brenda, he is survived by his son, Brandon James and his wife Alex; a granddaughter, Penny; two stepchildren, John and Kenetha Markle; and his siblings, Debbie Pearl, Sheryl Elmore, Marinda Pearl, and Michael Pearl
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Chris Karns.
There will a memorial service held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 3, at Watsontown Baptist Church, 501 Main St., Watsontown, with Pastor Joshua Wallace officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the GoFundMe account set up to ease the financial struggle that has been left behind for Robert’s wife and children.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 207 Broadway St., Turbotville. To share a memory or send the family condolences visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com.
