MILTON - Darlene Mae Benfer, 69, of Mahoning Street, Milton, passed away Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at her home.
Born Dec. 7, 1951, in Lewisburg, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Josephine (Miller) Kriner.
Darlene graduated from Milton High School and she was a homemaker.
She is survived by three sons, Steven Robbins of Fayetteville, Ga., Adam Andres of Memphis, Tenn., and Charles Andres of Carlisle; a brother, Pete Kriner; and six grandchildren.
Services will be held privately at the family’s convenience.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton and condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
