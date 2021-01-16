Milton, PA (17847)

Today

Cloudy with a mixture of rain and snow this evening. Becoming partly cloudy overnight. Low around 30F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy with a mixture of rain and snow this evening. Becoming partly cloudy overnight. Low around 30F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%.