MIFFLINBURG — Robert C. Stahley, 90, of Mifflinburg, entered into rest on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at his residence.
Born on May 13, 1932 in Lewisburg, a son of the late Ralph Stahley and Marjorie Lucille (Sauers) Turner, as well as his stepfather, Hugh Turner. On July 26, 1952, he married the former Betty S. Hinish, who preceded him in death.
Robert was a graduate of Lewisburg High School class of 1950. He was the number two pitcher in the state and was looked at by the Philadelphia Phillies.
Following high school he was drafted into the US Army to serve in the Korean War, serving until his honorable discharge in 1953.
Robert owned and operated Stahley Furniture Shop in Mifflinburg for 39 years.
He was a member of Christ Wesleyan Church, Milton, Mifflinburg Veterans of the Foreign War and Mifflinburg American Legion.
Robert enjoyed golfing, gardening, bowling, and playing poker. He loved to attend the Lewisburg Veterans parade and local Memorial Day events. He was an avid Phillies and Dallas Cowboys fan.
Surviving are three sons, Robert C. and Terry Stahley Jr. of Lewisburg, Thomas W. and Alicia Stahley of California, Andrew E. and Ginny Stahley, Morgantown, W.Va., Tracey and Michael Mensch of Mifflinburg, Julie and Michael Dorman of Milton; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren with one on the way. Also survived by his good friend Ruth Brouse of Lewisburg.
He was preceded in death by one sister, Nellie Rice.
Family and friends are invited to the viewing 6 to 8 pm on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at the Dominick T. Adamo Funeral Home, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg. Additional viewing time will be on Sunday from 2 to 3 p.m. at Christ Wesleyan Church, 363 Stamm Road, Milton where the funeral will be held at 3, with Rev. Ken Paulhamus and Pastor Ryan Brosious officiating.
Interment will be in New Berlin Cemetery with full military honors accorded by veterans from the American Legion Post 410 and VFW Post 1964, both of Mifflinburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Robert’s memory may be sent to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
To share in Robert’s online memorial, please visit www.adamofh.com
Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals · Cremations · Monuments, 16 Walnut Street, Mifflinburg.
