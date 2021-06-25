Dolores Marra

ELIZABETHVILLE — Dolores "Dee" Marra, formerly from Elizabethville, passed just before 7 a.m. Wednesday, June 9, 2021. She left to meet her Creator and be reunited with her loving husband, Joseph Marra, who predeceased her on Dec. 17, 2020.
Dee was 84 years old, and her death was diagnosed as congestive heart failure, but her family believes that she died to be with Joe, her husband and the great love of her life, to whom she had been married for 65 years. Both had lived at Arden Courts nursing home.
Dee was born in Lewisburg, Pa., to the late Alvin and Betty Leiby; she was their only child. Dee is survived by her three children: Robert Marra, Leslie Marra and Denise Marra Holden.
An excellent athlete and cheerleader in high school, she stayed in touch with many of her classmates until Alzheimer’s claimed her mind approximately eight years ago. Dee and her husband both served in the Marine Corps. That is where they met, and their life-long love affair began; they were married just three short months later.
Dee taught swimming lessons and was a lifeguard at the Elizabethville pool for many years, and later became president of the Elizabethville Area Recreation Association, doing many things to beautify the park. She was also the secretary at Salem Lutheran Church, where she sang in the choir. Dee was a loving and devoted mother who, after raising her three children, decided to go back to college, eventually achieving her Master’s Degree in Psychology. She became a Licensed Clinical Psychologist and practiced until she retired at 64.
Dee was a wonderful parent and grandparent. She lived everything to the fullest, and laughed often and heartily, always appreciating a good dirty joke. She loved music, gardening and landscaping, playing pinochle, cooking, and looking after her dream home. Dee was also very active, cycling and lifting into her 70s, always savoring a good dance with Dad, and taking long walks, even in in her final days. She was dearly beloved by her children, four grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Dee was cremated and the date of her memorial service is not yet scheduled.
