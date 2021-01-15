LEWISBURG — Edwin (Ed, Eddie) Yeager Fisher, 70, Lewisburg, entered into eternal rest at Evangelical Community Hospital on Jan. 13, 2021, where he had been hospitalized due to COVID since Dec. 16.
He was born on Jan. 18, 1950, in Danville, a son of the late Gard H. Fisher Jr. and Marian E (Yeager) Fisher Decker. On August 20, 1969, he married his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, Linda D Breon in St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Kreamer, who survives. They remained happily married for over 51 years.
Ed came from a humble background, the son of a chicken farmer and milkman. He was instilled with a strong work ethic from an early age. He delivered milk for Fisher’s Dairy before school and helped with the chicken houses.
Ed grew up in Kreamer and was a 1967 graduate of Middleburg High School. He received an AA degree from the Williamsport Area Community College and attended Old Dominion University, Norfolk, Va.
Ed and Linda moved to Newport News, Va., in 1970. It was in Virginia that their two children were born. In 1973, Ed’s job took them to Charlotte, N.C. In 1982, the family made the decision to move back to Pennsylvania. The South and especially the Outer Banks always held a special place in their hearts.
Ed began his career as a draftsman at the Newport News Shipbuilding and Drydock Co., where he designed piping systems for nuclear powered submarines. After the Vietnam War ended, he accepted a position at Catalytic Engineering Co in Charlotte, N.C. In 1975, Ed became a contractor for various engineering and design companies. His career encompassed over 50 years as a field engineer, piping designer and project manager. A few of the major companies he worked for included: Pegasus TSI, Merck and Co., Carolina Power and Light, Tennessee Eastman, RJ Reynolds, Hoechst Fibers, Air Products, Kvaerner, Alza Pharmaceutical, Pharmacia, Alcon and Upjohn. His assignments took him to construction sites all over the United States. In recent years he worked solely for Monsanto at locations in Luling, Louisiana, Muscatine, Iowa, and Soda Springs, Idaho. Ed maintained lifelong friendships with his co-workers whom he met over the years.
Ed made sure to remain in close contact with Linda and their children. She and their children would often join Ed at his various work locations or meet somewhere in between. Las Vegas was often one of the meeting places.
Ed and Linda enjoyed traveling. They visited numerous states, countries, and continents. Ed enjoyed the outdoors. He liked to golf, hunt and fish. He also liked to entertain friends and family at his home.
He was a member of Christ’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Lewisburg. Ed was a member of the Bucknell Golf Club and a member of the Middies Rod and Gun Club, Elimsport, where he first hunted when he was 12 years old.
Ed enjoyed life. He had a wonderful sense of humor and had an easy-going nature. He will be missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.
Surviving in addition to his wife are two children and son-in-law, Tracey Barnes Hunsinger and her husband Paul of Allentown and Mark Edwin Fisher of Draper, Utah; two grandsons, Nathan and his wife Tess Fisher, and Connor Barnes; and three great-grandchildren Kyra, Whitney and Owen Fisher. Also surviving are a brother James and his wife Bonnie Fisher, Kreamer, sisters-in-law, Janet Troutman, Shamokin Dam, and Julie Breon, Selinsgrove, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Burial will be held at Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church Cemetery at the convenience of the family. A time to celebrate Ed’s life will be held at a later date.
The family would like to thank the doctors, especially Michael Brown, Doyle Ashburn, Pete Hannon and Todd Steffen, the nurses and staff at Evangelical Hospital for their excellent and compassionate care.
Memorial gifts can be made to Christ’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 100 S. Third St., or to Evangelical Community Hospital, 1 Hospital Drive, both of Lewisburg, PA 17837.
Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.
