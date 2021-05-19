MILTON — Preston L. Peoples, 79, of Ridge Avenue, Milton, passed away Sunday, May 16, 2021, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
Born March 4, 1942, in Northampton, Va., he was the son of the late James D. and Pauline (Andrews) Peoples. He was married Aug. 16, 1975, to the former Augusta Evans, who survives.
Preston was a 1960 graduate of East New York Vocational and Technical High School
in New York City, and he worked as a truck driver. He served in the Army.
Preston was a member of Revival Tabernacle in Watsontown. He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge 106 in Williamsport, American Legion Post 71 in Milton, and the VFW Post 1665 in Milton.
He liked traveling, fishing and people watching. He enjoyed talking to everyone and was always cracking jokes or giving advice. He also enjoyed jazz and the blues. Most importantly he loved time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Augusta; his daughter, Dionne Woodbury and husband, Kenneth of Philadelphia; a sister, Madeline Batson of Queens, N.Y.; two grandchildren, Noah and Morgan Woodbury and many in-laws, nieces, and nephews.
Preston was preceded in death by a brother, James D. Peoples Jr.
Friends and relatives will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, May 24, at Revival Tabernacle, 960 Susquehanna Trail, Watsontown, where funeral services will be held at 11 with the Rev. James R. Bond officiating. Burial with military honors will be in Harmony Cemetery in Milton.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton and condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
