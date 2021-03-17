MILTON - Lynn A. Mabus, 72, of Milton passed away on Sunday, March 14, 2021, at the Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
Born April 18, 1948, in Lewisburg, he was the son of the late Donald and Rebecca (Leib) Mabus.
Lynn was a 1966 graduate of Milton High School and had worked as an accountant for American Home Foods, International Paper, Milton Transportation, and retired from
Geisinger Health South.
He was a former member of the Greater Susquehanna YMCA board serving 28 years, the former treasurer of the Milton Booster Club, where he was Super Booster of the Year, the Milton
Historical Society, the Turbot Township Election Board and was a former grand marshal of the Milton Harvest Festival Parade.
Lynn was a world traveler, an avid reader, a long-time Penn State supporter and enjoyed cooking and spending time with his family and friends. He was also interested in genealogy and had compiled several family trees dating back many generations.
Lynn is survived by five brothers and their spouses, Barry and Jennifer Mabus of Milton, Scott and Loretta Mabus of Potts Grove, Jay Mabus of Milton, Randy and Cindy Mabus of Milton and Wayne and Helen Mabus of Dillsburg; a sister, Karen Burns of Milton and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 25, at the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton. Officiating will be Pastor Ralph Unroe. Friends and family will be received after the service.
Arrangements are under the care of the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N Front St. Milton. Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
