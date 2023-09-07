NEW COLUMBIA — Ronald E. Huff, 76, New Columbia, passed away on August 2, 2023.
The celebration of life service will be held on Thursday, September 14, 2023, at Bethany United Methodist Church in Milton. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. with the service at 11.
We would like to thank everyone for all the cards, calls, food, and most of all, the love and concern after our loss of Ron. We are so thankful for the overwhelming support and kindness we’ve received during this difficult time of great sadness. All the expressions of caring have been so helpful and such a comfort to us.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Milton High School Alumni Association, P.O Box 515, Milton, PA 17847 or to your favorite charity.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com
