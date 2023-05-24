MILTON — Ellen Marie Beard, 76, of Milton passed away April 17, 2023 at Evangelical Hospital in Lewisburg.
Ellen was born February 2, 1947, to Emma Marie (Godwin) Stickler and Lester George Stickler. She married Stephen Gary Beard on May 27, 1967. She is survived by her sons, Michael Gilbert Beard, of Galloway, Ohio and Stephen Keith Beard, of Barre, Vermont, her brothers, Donald, Carl, James and George Stickler, and her sister, Lora Mae Stickler.
Ellen’s powerful love, hard work, and focus on her family defined her days and her years. On her and Stephen’s hilly acre with their long views of the Montour Ridge, Ellen planted, tended, and prepared food for her family. She helped build her family’s home in all the ways she could, with all her many tools — her botanical knowledge, her cooking talent, her budgeting, her willingness to pick up a hammer, a shovel, or a paint brush, or to pick up a new skill, or to pick up our moods with a butterscotch sundae or a plate of French toast.
She gave what she had, and she always gave her love.
Ellen Marie Beard celebrated 55 anniversaries with her husband Stephen. He said truly, “No one could ever love me like she does, and I could never have loved anyone like I love her.”
Ellen was honored on 54 Mother’s Days.
She will continue to be honored by her sons, her sister, and her brothers for the rest of our days.
A memorial will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
The family is being assisted by Cronrath-Grenoble Funeral Home, S. Second and St. Louis Streets, Lewisburg.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cronrathgrenoblefuneralhome.com.
