MILTON — Kenneth A. Bowersox, 78, of Milton, took the hand of his Heavenly Father and entered his eternal home on Christmas morning, Dec. 25, 2020.
He was greeted by his parents, Paul and Sarah (Hoffman) Bowersox.
Kenny was born May 5, 1942, in White Springs. On June 11, 1971, he married his soulmate the former Judith “Judy” Boop, who survives. Together they celebrated 49 beautiful years. His moving to Heaven will not break the cord of the love they promised in their vows.
He was a 1960 graduate of Mifflinburg High School. After graduation he enlisted and proudly served his country in the Air Force and later he served in the Army Reserves.
He was employed as an electrician at the PPL Power Plant in Washingtonville.
In April 1970, he became an amazing and loving father to his daughter, Tancy. She will forever cherish the bond they shared. In 1990, he welcomed a son-in-law, James Stahl. They would spend many years deciding which was better, Chevy or Ford. And in 1993, he earned the prestigious title of Pappy to his grandson Kyle. Ken had a permanent smile when his grandson was near. They shared a “you hung the moon connection”.
In early years, he spent time traveling to pull tractors with his #3 Cub Cadet. He and his family loved camping and the time spent with friends on the weekends.
Kenny was active in woodworking and made many special pieces that will be cherished by his family. He was an avid bowler and bowled in many area leagues. Kenny shared the love of the sport with his grandson, Kyle. Together they participated in leagues and tournaments. Ken and Judy never missed a match to cheer him on in his high school bowling career. He also loved attending public sales with his brother, Gene.
He was a member of Buffalo Valley United Methodist Church, where he loved worshipping with his church family.
Kenneth was a lifetime member of the Mifflinburg Moose, NRA, and also a member of Lewisburg American Legion.
Surviving, in addition to his immediate family, are two brothers, Eugene Bowersox of Beavertown, and Richard Bowersox of Mifflinburg; two sisters and one brother-in-law, Edith Hall of Nebraska, and Ethel and Ronald Boob of Mifflinburg.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Ken’s memory to the Buffalo Valley United Methodist Church. C/O Jeff McClintock, 46 Crescent Drive, Mifflinburg PA 17844.
A private graveside will be held at the convenience of the family at the Mazeppa Union Cemetery, with the Rev. Daniel Hicks officiating.
Funeral arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg. Leave your condolences online at www.rouppfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.