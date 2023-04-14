WATSONTOWN — Richard “Tom” Gold, 88, of Watsontown, peacefully passed away with his daughter by his side, Monday, March 27, 2023, at his home.
Born April 17, 1934 in McEwensville, he was the son of the late Wilbur and Dollie (Hawkins) Gold (Derr). On May 4, 1954, he married the former Juanita M. Hall in McEwensville, and together they celebrated 44 years of marriage until her death on December 12, 1998.
Tom honorably served in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard from 1949-1953 and was discharged at the rank of Sergeant. He was a 32nd Degree Mason with 60 years of membership to the Watsontown Lodge #401, a life-member of the Watsontown American Legion, and served on the Cemetery Board for the Paradise United Church of Christ.
For over 55 years, Tom owned and operated his own plumbing and heating business. More recently, Tom joined The Improved Milton Experience (T.I.M.E.) organization where he worked as the “Master Gardner” for the Chef’s Place community garden boxes.
Tom is survived by a daughter, Kathi L. Venios and her husband, George, Milton; two grandchildren, Thomas S. Venios and his wife, Breanne, Hollidaysburg, and Vanessa Venios-Antanitis and her husband Rob, Milton; two great-grandchildren, Caliauna S. Venios and Cooper M. Venios; two grand-cats, Arlene and Oscar, and two grand-dogs, Charlie and Oliver; sisters, Peggy and her husband George Jones, Land O’lakes, FL; Judy Nelson, Pinellas Park, FL; brother, Frederick Gold and his wife Edris, Port Trevorton; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to his parents and wife, Tom was preceded in death by a brother, Edward Gold; and a brother-in-law, Jerry Nelson.
Visitation will begin at 2:30 p.m. followed by the services at 3 pp.m. on Sunday, April 23, 2023. The services will begin with a Masonic service followed by a Celebration of Life service, and ending with graveside Military services at the Paradise United Church of Christ, 8105 Paradise Road, Milton, with Pastor Doug Schader, officiating. Burial will follow in Paradise Cemetery. A reception will follow in the church social hall.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Danville SPCA, 1467 Bloom Road, Danville, PA 17821 or Paradise United Church of Christ, 8105 Paradise Road, Milton, PA 17847.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 207 Broadway Street, Turbotville. www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com
